Last minute tax filing

There's a little more than a week before the tax deadline.

Returns must be received or postmarked by Tuesday, April 17.

If you need an extension, you can request that from the IRS before that April 17 deadline. Tax preparers like Tammy Pedersen-Marker from H&R Block say while the deadline nears, there's still time to make sure all is in order.

"I don't really see a drawback on it as long as you're comfortable with waiting," Pedersen-Marker said. "You can always file an extension to prepare your taxes but if you think you are going to have a balance due you want to pay them by the 17th this year."

About 1-in-3 people wait until April to file their tax returns.