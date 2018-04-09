Sparta comes out on top over Aquinas in the Blugolds home opener - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Sparta comes out on top over Aquinas in the Blugolds home opener

Posted: Updated:
By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

The defending State Champions opened their season against Sparta on Monday. The Blugolds lost many key seniors last year and enter this year filled with young talent.

Aquinas showed a lot of potential for the season as they were tied with Sparta in the 6th inning. However, Sparta pulled away after Riley Peterson's RBI single winning 7-4. 

