Warmer weather is coming soon.

It's Severe Weather Awareness week in Wisconsin and Minnesota, but it surely doesn't feel like it! What a stretch of cold weather we've had in the area, and it is not quite done with us just yet. It's another colder than normal night and day ahead for Tuesday. Expect overnight lows in the upper teens to middle 20s. With some sunshine on Tuesday, highs will rebound into the lower to middle 40s. Isolated sprinkles are possible late in the day.

We do get much warmer for the rest of the week with readings quickly returning to the middle 50s on Wednesday, even the upper 50s for Thursday and Friday. A wet pattern is going to develop in the area, especially on Friday and Saturday, though there is a chance of a few rain showers Wednesday afternoon, too.

The return of warmer temperatures and a powerful storm system on Friday, will bring rain with a possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We will monitor the storm closely to pin down any possibility the storm could produce severe conditions.

A colder trend will follow for Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will feature an active weather pattern, even the chance for some snow to mix in with the rain at times. It's too early to tell how much would accumulate and cause travel problems, so stay tuned. Visit wxow.com/weather for the complete forecast.

