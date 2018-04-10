Wisconsin Dairy News: Foreign exchange students visit Wisconsin dairy farm

Dairy Farmer Louisa Peterson recently showed a group of future educators from Japan how her family’s dairy farm produces high quality milk.

The tour came about because of a relationship with UW-La Crosse and its sister school, University of Teacher Education Fukuoka, in Japan.

“All of our students are education majors, and they study about the US education system; visiting schools, visiting classes, and they also offer a lot of cross-cultural activities to students,” said University of Teacher Education Fukuoka professor Todd Jay Leonard.

When one of the host families contacted Louisa about opening up her farm for a tour, she saw it as a unique educational opportunity for the visiting students.

“This group in particular, they have a chance to talk to people about agriculture and foreign agriculture, and kind of what their experience was, their first-hand experience was,” said Louisa Peterson of Creamery Creek Holsteins in Bangor.

“We were just thrilled to death to be invited here today to be able to experience true blue American farms. See the cows, meet a real farmer, and actually interact with the animals,” said Leonard.

The students were impressed and grateful for the opportunity to visit a Wisconsin dairy farm and meet a dairy farmer. Students were equally thrilled to have the chance to taste some of the products that are made from cows’ milk.

The foreign exchange students were in Wisconsin for three weeks and studied American education methods from kindergarten all the way through college. Their dairy farm visit was one of the highlights and it allowed them to learn about Wisconsin agriculture.