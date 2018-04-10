Wisconsin high schooler with autism voted prom king

A new king and queen have been crowned in Denmark.

Justin Mleziva and his date, Leah Kralovetz, were voted king and queen of the junior prom on April 7.

Our affiliate WBAY Action 2 News introduced viewers to Justin last week. He was diagnosed with autism at the age of two. His parents were told that Justin would never fit in with his peers.

Those peers proved everyone wrong.

"We witnessed not children that bullied him, not children that made fun of him, we witnessed children than actually took care of him," says Kim Mleziva, Justin's mom.

Justin asked his friend since first grade to be his date. Classmates elected Justin and Leah to prom court.

On Saturday, the dream came true. Justin and Leah were crowned prom king and queen of the junior class.