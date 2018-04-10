Wisconsin lawmakers search for alternatives to power line - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin lawmakers search for alternatives to power line

LA CROSSE, WI (AP) - -

Two Wisconsin lawmakers are calling on state utility regulators to examine the impact of a proposed high-voltage transmission line between Madison and Dubuque, Iowa.

Rep. Travis Tranel of Cuba City and Rep. Todd Novak of Dodgeville asked the Wisconsin Public Service Commission Monday to study possible alternatives before approving the line.

American Transmission Co., ITC and La Crosse-based Dairyland Power would collaborate to create the 102-mile (164-kilometer) line estimated at $500 million. The 345-kilovolt line would be the third transmission project in western Wisconsin since 2015.

Tranel and Novak say residents worry the project will lead to higher utility bills without a clear benefit.

ATC says the line is part of a series of projects to provide better reliability, access to cheaper power and renewable energy.

