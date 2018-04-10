Baldwin raises $3.7 million over 3 months to lead GOP foes

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has raised more than $3.7 million over the first three months of the year, more than triple one of her Republican opponents.

Baldwin's campaign reported the fundraising total on Tuesday. She raised nearly $1 million more between January and March than the $2.8 million she collected in the last three months of 2017.

Republicans Kevin Nicholson and state Sen. Leah Vukmirare running to take on Baldwin. Nicholson on Monday said he had raised more than $1 million in the quarter. Vukmir has not released her fundraising totals.

The Center for Responsive Politics says outside groups have already spent nearly $3.1 million against Baldwin and a whopping $4.8 million in support of Nicholson, with another $909,000 for Vukmir. Just over $1 million has been spent for Baldwin by outside groups.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.