DNR tours Lanesboro trout hatchery amid $5 million budget request

It's considered Minnesota's flagship state-owned trout hatchery, yet state leaders warn without millions of dollars in repairs, it could be in trouble.

Lanesboro's hatchery has long been a subject of state bonding bills. Gov. Mark Dayton has requested $5 million in this year's budget to protect the facility from flooding and to replace structures contaminated with mold. The hatchery allows for a regular supply of trout to be stocked in streams and lakes.

Tuesday, the DNR commissioner tours the facility with trout experts to learn why they say the funding is so badly needed. The visit begins at noon.