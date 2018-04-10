State Patrol warns drivers during Work Zone Awareness Week

As the snows continues to melt, more constructions zones will show up in central Wisconsin.

Governor Scott Walker declared April 9 to the 12 as Work Zone Awareness Week as a reminder for everyone to drive safe in those areas.

Work zones include both highways and local roads.

According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were more than 2,700 work zone crashes in Wisconsin last year.

Almost 1,000 people were injured and six were killed.

"They are clearly marked way before you get into the traffic zone," Capt. Adrian Logan of Wisconsin State Patrol said. "Just pay attention and slow down."

With the reported crashes, authorities found speed and distracted driving to be the common cause.

Throughout the week, the DOT will use social media and electronic signs on the highway to remind drivers to slow down.

They also encourage people to check out the 511 website to see construction sites before heading out.