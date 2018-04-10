Aaron Rodgers meets Dalai Lama

Aaron Rodgers may be adding spirituality to his football program.

The Dalai Lama posted on Instagram Tuesday morning wearing a Packers hat and holding a football.

The post writes "His Holiness the Dalai Lama wearing a cap and holding a football presented by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during their meeting at his residence in Dharamsala, HP, India on April 10, 2018."

Rodgers, along with his girlfriend Danica Patrick, are in India with the Starkey Hearing Foundation to bring hearing aids to people in need.

The spiritual leader of Tibet joins a fun group of notable Packers fans like Justin Timberlake, Jodie Foster, Harry Styles and Lil Wayne.