Study looks at effects of starting school later in the morning

Delayed school start times lead to more sleep and better mood in teenage girls, according to a new study.



The new study by the Sleep Research Society looked at an all-girls school in Singapore. It focused on students in 7th through 10th grade. The school delayed its start time by 45 minutes. Instead of starting at 7:30, it started at 8:15.



The study found that after one month, students reported spending about 23 more minutes in bed and improved mood. They got similar results in a 9-month follow-up, showing the lasting effect.



The findings affirm the American Academy of Pedatrics' stance on delayed school start times. In 2014, it recommended a middle and high school start time no earlier than 8:30 a.m.