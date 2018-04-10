Study looks at effects of starting school later in the morning - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Study looks at effects of starting school later in the morning

SINGAPORE (WKOW) -

Delayed school start times lead to more sleep and better mood in teenage girls, according to a new study.

The new study by the Sleep Research Society looked at an all-girls school in Singapore.  It focused on students in 7th through 10th grade.  The school delayed its start time by 45 minutes.  Instead of starting at 7:30, it started at 8:15.  

The study found that after one month, students reported spending about 23 more minutes in bed and improved mood.  They got similar results in a 9-month follow-up, showing the lasting effect.

The findings affirm the American Academy of Pedatrics' stance on delayed school start times.  In 2014, it recommended a middle and high school start time no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

