Find out if Cambridge Analytica grabbed your data on Facebook

WASHINGTON (Quincy Media) - Facebook announced users affected by the Cambridge Analytica data grab would be notified this week, but you don't have to wait.

The social media giant has been under fire since reports revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a political data firm, gathered data from approximately 87 million Facebook users. The data was allegedly pulled through an app called "This Is Your Digital Life."

The New York Times reported the company was hired by the Trump campaign and the data was used in the 2016 presidential election.

Until this week, users didn't know if their data was accessed by this company. Click here to find out if you were affected. On this page, you will be told if you or any of your friends were compromised.

Some Facebook users reported Tuesday they actually received an alert from Facebook. But others are still waiting.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday in the wake of revelations. He was in Washington D.C. on Monday and visited legislators in closed-door meetings.

