Western Technical College hosts automotive and heavy equipment experience

Western Technical College hosted its automotive and heavy equipment experience on Tuesday.

The program is for individuals interested in the automotive career field and more than 100 students from the area participated in the event on Tuesday. Students had the opportunity to learn the latest technology in the automotive industry with hands-on activities and demonstrations.

Automotive program head at Western Technical College Andy Olson says that this is a great way for students to prepare for their future, "it's really important to pick your trade that you want to do in high school so you can prepare, take the correct classes in high school to get ready for the industry that you choose to go into. the auto and diesel industry are heavily looking for individuals to come into this industry and your success is greater in these industries if you go to college."

Program and scholarship information was also available to those who attended the event.