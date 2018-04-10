Viterbo hosts community heath fair

Hundreds of students and community members gathered for Viterbo University's annual community health fair Tuesday.

The event was free and open to the public and included information about financial health, evidence of teen drug use, and nutrition. Community members took part in several free services including blood pressure screenings, massage therapy, and skin cancer screenings. New this year community members were also able to register to become a bone marrow donor.

Organizers say the event is a great way for people to learn about ways to improve their overall health. "A lot of the food vendors that we have are organic or they are all natural products so we are helping people shift away from those sugary drinks and the unhealthy processed diet and moving into a more natural or holistic style which will improve their health," said Jamie Weilandt, a senior nursing student at Viterbo.

62 local organizations attended the event, door prizes and healthy snacks were provided to those who attended as well.