Second person has died in Beaver Dam apartment fire

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a second person has died in an apartment fire in Beaver Dam.

Fire and police officials say 24-year-old Jade Wilson has died at Columbia-St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee from injuries received in the fire at the Executive Apartments on Saturday.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the other victim as 63-year-old Corrine Bolin, a resident of the complex. Four others were injured in the fire.

