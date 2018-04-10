Second person has died in Beaver Dam apartment fire - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Second person has died in Beaver Dam apartment fire

Posted: Updated:

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a second person has died in an apartment fire in Beaver Dam.

Fire and police officials say 24-year-old Jade Wilson has died at Columbia-St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee from injuries received in the fire at the Executive Apartments on Saturday.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the other victim as 63-year-old Corrine Bolin, a resident of the complex. Four others were injured in the fire.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.