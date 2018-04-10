Tomah VA breaks ground on new construction

Officials including the Tomah VA Medical Center Director Victoria Brahm dig shovels into the ground for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Veterans at the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be hearing construction for the next year as two new buildings go up.

Officials held a ground breaking ceremony for two new community living centers. The Facility gives veterans their own private room and bath with a community dining room.

Officials say it gives those veterans more independence and a similar experience to being in their own home.

"If you ever walk through any of these, you would not see institutional oxygen," Medical Center Director Victoria Brahm said. "You would not see iv poll or bed side stands. It's just like having your own bedroom or having your own sitting room with a giant TV to watch your Packer games."

The facility will have 10 beds each and cost a little more than $7 million. Officials expect construction to wrap up next May with veterans living in the center by August.