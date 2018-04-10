Prairie du Chien school principal placed on leave

The principal of a Prairie du Chien school is officially on leave.

According to a statement from Robert J. Smudde, District Administrator for Prairie du Chien Public Schools, Aaron Amundson, principal at Bluff View Intermediate School, has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave pending the investigation of a personnel matter.

The district is not providing any additional details at this time. Smudde's statement said in part that "Given the confidentiality of personnel matters in the District, it is inappropriate for me to comment further at this time."

In 2015, Amundson served a five day suspension for calling a group of students idiots, and for allegedly making death threats, according to an investigation released by the school district.