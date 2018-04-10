Recruiting expert addresses workforce readiness

A guest speaker at UW-La Crosse on Tuesday addressed the changing workforce.

Phil Gardner is the Director of the Collegiate Employment Research Institute at Michigan State University. He travels to universities and colleges across the country.

As higher education institutions continue to weigh the pressures of cost with the need to stay relevant, Gardner says he hopes to act as an outside voice, providing information to help faculty and staff decide what to do next.

"The important thing is to provoke a conversation that things are different. How best can we move ahead? My biggest dream is that we can help young people be better prepared to make a transition and be successful and that only comes when we're going to have to change," Gardner said. "We just can't keep doing the same thing."

He says changes in the workforce today include the incorporation of modern technology and the rise of young leadership. With the openings left behind by 'Baby Boomers' retiring, Garner says millennials will quickly take over those roles.