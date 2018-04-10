Car accident shuts down intersection

The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a two car crash after both drivers say they had the green light.
It happened at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
La Crosse Fire Department, La Crosse Police Department, and Tri-State Ambulance responded to the scene.
One minor injury was reported.
The accident shut down Cameron Avenue between 3rd Street and 4th Street for a short time.
