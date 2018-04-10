La Crosse Health Department gives Public Health Award out

Mary Kay Wolf, Executive Director of the Great Rivers United Way, is this year's Friend of Public Health award winner.

La Crosse County Health Department hands the award out during National Public Health Week. Wolf won the award for her work with the United Way on implementing the Great Rivers Hub, which connects people with medical and social services in the area.

Wolf says while she's glad to receive the award, it really goes to all of those at the United Way.

"I really, certainly, wouldn't be doing this without the United Way," Wolf said. "I'm really honored. I think the La Crosse County Health Department is certainly doing some amazing work and I'm really proud to be a part of that with them."

This is the third year of the award which recognizes individuals who have been champions of public health in the community and supporting partners for the mission of the La Crosse County Health Department.