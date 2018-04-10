Central has a big second inning to come back and defeat La Crescent

Central and La Crescent faced off at Copeland Park on Tuesday late afternoon. La Crescent put up two early runs in thee first inning to take the lead, however the Red Raiders fought their way back.

In the bottom of the second inning, Central scored three runs to take a 3-2 lead over La Crescent. They kept that lead winning 7-2.

Trevor Van Egtern went 3-4 at bat with 2 RBIs. Hunter Elsen went 2-3 at bat with 2 RBIs.