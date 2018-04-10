Logan avoids a Tomah comeback and wins on a walk-off RBI single - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Logan avoids a Tomah comeback and wins on a walk-off RBI single 8-7

Posted: Updated:
By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

Tomah and Logan softball faced off at Logan on Tuesday late afternoon. In the fourth inning, Logan was up 7-1, however Tomah did not let that lead get to them. 

Starting with a home-run by Savannah Murphy in the top of the fourth inning to make it 7-2. Murphy had two home-runs and four runs in total. 

In the top of the 7th inning, Tomah trailed 7-5 and tied up the game with a two RBI double by Journey Smith. 

Now to the bottom of the inning, Logan has a chance to end Tomah's comeback here. It is bases loaded, and Olivia Witcraft has a walk-off RBI single to win the ball game 8-7. Witcraft went 3-5 at bat with one home-run and two RBIs. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.