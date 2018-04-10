Logan avoids a Tomah comeback and wins on a walk-off RBI single 8-7

Tomah and Logan softball faced off at Logan on Tuesday late afternoon. In the fourth inning, Logan was up 7-1, however Tomah did not let that lead get to them.

Starting with a home-run by Savannah Murphy in the top of the fourth inning to make it 7-2. Murphy had two home-runs and four runs in total.

In the top of the 7th inning, Tomah trailed 7-5 and tied up the game with a two RBI double by Journey Smith.

Now to the bottom of the inning, Logan has a chance to end Tomah's comeback here. It is bases loaded, and Olivia Witcraft has a walk-off RBI single to win the ball game 8-7. Witcraft went 3-5 at bat with one home-run and two RBIs.