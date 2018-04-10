Holmen holds off Onalaska in a battle of softball heavyweights

Holmen and Onalaska picking up where they left off last season at the JC fields in Onalaska.
Onna struck first in the first inning on a Jaclyn Thomas shot up the middle but Holmen responded quickly putting 3 up in the second inning.
Holmen had most of their offense come off the bat of Elizabeth Porath who went 3-4 with 3 RBI's and scored a run
Holmen wins 5-2
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.