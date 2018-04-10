Tuesday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Tuesday's local scores

HS Baseball

La Crescent 2, Central 7...Van Egtern 3 hits, 2 RBI's

N. Crawford 0, Kickapoo 10

Seneca 0, Wauzeka-Steuben 1

Brookwood 11, Necedah 3

HS Softball

Holmen 5, Onalaska 2...Porath 3 hits, 3 RBI

Tomah 7, Logan 8...Witcraft walk-off single

Wauzeka-Steuben 7, Seneca 12

Girls Soccer

West Salem 1, Central 0

Tomah 9, Logan 0

