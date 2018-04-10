Tuesday's local scores
HS Baseball
La Crescent 2, Central 7...Van Egtern 3 hits, 2 RBI's
N. Crawford 0, Kickapoo 10
Seneca 0, Wauzeka-Steuben 1
Brookwood 11, Necedah 3
HS Softball
Holmen 5, Onalaska 2...Porath 3 hits, 3 RBI
Tomah 7, Logan 8...Witcraft walk-off single
Wauzeka-Steuben 7, Seneca 12
Girls Soccer
West Salem 1, Central 0
Tomah 9, Logan 0
