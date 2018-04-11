UW-La Crosse International Banquet celebrates 53 years

UW-La Crosse is celebrating it's 53rd International Banquet on Saturday, April 14th. Emelee Volden, IEE Director, joined us on Daybreak to preview the event. For more details and to purchase tickets visit their website: uwlax.edu/conted/international-banquet/.

The International Banquet began as a celebration and an opportunity to share the rich diversity and culture the international students & scholars bring to UW-La Crosse and the community and is now a celebration of all our international connections.



The Banquet includes entertainment performed by international students/staff/faculty/community members and an internationally themed menu. A variety of meat and vegetarian options are provided as a buffet.

Global Citizenship Showcase: 5-6 pm | Union Bluffs Foyer, New Student Union, UWL

Banquet: (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) 6-9 p.m. | Union Bluffs Ballroom, Student Union, UWL