April 11th is National Barbershop Quartet Day. The La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen Show serenaded us on Daybreak to honor the holiday. They also have a performance coming up. The 72nd Annual Coulee Chordsmen Show is on Sunday, April 29th at 3 p.m. at the Heider Center for the Arts in West Salem.



Since 1947, the Coulee Chordsmen have introduced and sustained barbershop a cappella singing to audiences throughout Western Wisconsin.



Each year the chorus presents twelve to fifteen performances in churches, schools, business events, and fund raisers. While barbershop harmony is our focus, gospel, jazz, do wop, country, and folk music are also a part of many concerts. To learn more visit their website or Facebook page.