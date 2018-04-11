WI students spread 17 acts of kindness in honor of Parkland shooting victims

It's been nearly two months since the shooting at a Florida high school that's led to outpouring of student activism and a debate about our country's gun laws.

Now students at Berlin High School are doing 17 acts of kindness in memory of the 17 people who died.

Our affiliate station WBAY Action 2 News in Green Bay was with students as they participated in some acts of kindness Tuesday. Berlin High School KIND Committee stopped by a nursing home.

"Just getting out in our community and sharing what we're all about," said Tess Mueller.

Conversations took place, along with some compliments.

"Matthew said I was 51," 91-year-old Carol Jodarski said, joking in grandmotherly fashion, "and I told him I only had Kleenex in my pocket, I didn't have any quarters.”

Also, money in envelopes were left at a laundromat and a car wash.

At the high school, students watered greens that will be given away for free.

Some peers were given a free drink coupon at the school's coffee shop.

The students believe that acts of kindness made in Berlin can make an impact eventually in other communities.

"Not only does spreading kindness help other people,” Mueller said, "but then in hopes that they are going to spread kindness to others. So then it makes the world go round"

And bracelets that say ‘"Forever live the 17 #msdstrong" have helped raise hundreds of dollars which will be sent to Stoneman Douglas High School.

"Send it to a school for a scholarship for a student in their high school that displays kindness towards others," said Ally Wendt

All 17 acts of kindness will be put into a book and sent to the Florida high school.

"Recognize them and just show that they're not alone," said Tess.