Hundreds of volunteers join search for missing Iowa teen

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (AP) - Scores of volunteers are expected to resume the search Wednesday for a missing 16-year-old boy in eastern Iowa.

Police say Jake Wilson, of La Porte City, was last seen at 9 p.m. Saturday going for a walk. Police Chief Chris Brecher says a search began less than an hour later, when he didn't return home. His mother has said Jake has autism with a mild intellectual disorder and functions at the level of a 9-year-old.

Officials say nearly 500 people signed up at the La Porte City fire station for a line search of a neighborhood Tuesday. The Black Hawk County city has about 2,300 residents.

The total search area covers about 255 square miles (660 square kilometers) and is being pored over with dogs, people using horses or all-terrain vehicles and by people wading through a creek.

