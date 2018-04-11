With Ryan out, focus turns to possible Republican candidates - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

With Ryan out, focus turns to possible Republican candidates

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seat.

Among those mentioned by Republicans as possible candidates are Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, attorney and University of Wisconsin Board of Regents member Bryan Steil and state Sen. David Craig.

None of them have returned messages seeking comment Wednesday.

Former state Republican Party executive director Brandon Scholz says Vos is the most logical choice.

Democrats Randy Bryce, a union iron worker, and Janesville school teacher Cathy Myers are already running. Bryce spokesman Lauren Hitt says "Paul Ryan decided to quit today rather than face Randy Bryce and the voters."

