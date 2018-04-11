"Cold water crew," Iowa group goes water skiing in cold temps

It's safe to say we've been dealing with a long winter.

A lot of us are anxious to get outside and enjoy some fun outdoor activities.

One eastern Iowa group isn't letting the cold stop them from having fun on the water.

The Cold Water Crew is a group of people that enjoys water skiing year-round.

They will water ski even if it's snowing or really cold outside.

"We basically just wait around all winter until the river stops being a popsicle," Josh Jensen says.

Our sister station KWWL joined the group when they went water skiing on a day the water was around 36 degrees.

The group does focus on staying safe. They wear life jackets. They also wear drysuits, booties, and gloves. They have blankets and warm clothes on their boats that they change into as soon as they get out of the water.

As long as the water is not frozen, the group tries to water ski every other week when it's cold outside. They water ski a lot more in the summer. You'll often find them at Mohawk Park in Cedar Rapids.