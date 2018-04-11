Congressman Duffy reacts to Speaker Ryan's decision

Wisconsin Republican Congressman Sean Duffy said Wednesday House Speaker Paul Ryan's decision not to run for re-election was not easy, according to a release from Duffy's office.

"He has worked his entire career as a ‘happy warrior’ for conservative ideas, and we will miss his leadership," Duffy said.

Duffy called Ryan a "dear friend" in the release.

"Though it is sad to see him go, I know that he is excited to spend more time with his family in Wisconsin,” Duffy said.

Two people with knowledge of the Ryan's thinking said Wednesday that he has decided against seeking another term, according to the Associated Press.