Copy-Lawmakers react to Paul Ryan's announcement to leave Congress

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday morning he will not be seeking re-election.

After he took the podium, reaction from lawmakers poured into the newsroom.

Democratic State Rep. Jimmy Anderson released a statement. Anderson thinks this move will be good for the country.

“Paul Ryan has spent his nearly 20 years in Washington as Corrupt Robin Hood, stealing from working people to further enrich those at the top. Ryan’s departure is a massive win for those fighting for universal healthcare, but it’s a reminder that we have to keep fighting for what we believe in every single day. Progressives need to fight as tirelessly on behalf of working people as Speaker Ryan did trying to destroy them,” he said.

President Donald Trump Tweeted about the news, supporting Ryan's decision.

Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question. We are with you Paul! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Republican Mitt Romney also tweeted Wednesday morning.

Love of country compelled Paul Ryan to accept the Speakership, a role he alone could fill at a critical time. He unified the House, passed scores of bills, and led with integrity, honor and dignity. The country will miss Speaker Ryan. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) April 11, 2018

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D) wishes Ryan the best.

“Before I was elected to the Senate I served with Paul Ryan in the House and have spent many years working with him on behalf of the people of Wisconsin. We know each other well and while we have different views on policy, I consider him a friend and have a lot of respect for him as a person and a public servant. This was a difficult decision to make, and I wish Paul and his family all the best in the future," she said.

The Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, Robin Vos, is commending Paul Ryan.

“Paul has been perhaps the best congressman Wisconsin has ever sent to Washington and also one of the best speakers to have gaveled Congress into session. His commitment to serving the people of Wisconsin and the United States is unparalleled," said Vos.

