Trial ordered for Eau Claire woman accused of selling sex with children

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire woman accused of allowing people to assault children for money and drugs will head to trial.



Tuesday, Michelle Mayer was back in court for a preliminary hearing.

An informant told police the assaults happened every-other day for nine years between 2007 and 2016. Mayer also allegedly injected the kids with meth to keep them awake, so they could be assaulted more, thus earning her more cash and drugs. She is also alleged of letting the men take lewd pictures of the children.

New evidence came out of Tuesday's testimony. An Eau Claire detective said one of the children confirmed the allegations to police. The detective also confirmed that child porn pictures involving the two children have not been recovered.

Based on the evidence, Judge Jon Theisen bound the case over for trial.

"With those facts, I will find that the totality of the circumstance indicate that a crime was probably committed and she probably committed it," said Judge Theisen.



Mayer will remain in custody until she is arraigned. As of Tuesday, no date had been set for that arraignment.

A Wisconsin woman has started a Change.org petition, asking the presiding judge to give Mayer 80 years. That's the maximum penalty allowed by law.

Mayer has not been convicted and is only charged. Still, more than 12,000 people have signed the petition as of Monday afternoon.

Mayer remains in jail Monday, under $5,000 bond.