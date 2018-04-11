Hoyer still winner of La Crosse County Board seat after recount

A recount Wednesday saw no changes in the outcome of a race for a seat on the La Crosse County Board.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said that Kevin Hoyer won the District 24 seat by two votes, 299-297, over incumbent Leon Pfaff.

The La Crosse County Board of Canvassers met Wednesday morning at the County Administrative Center to complete the recount.

A recount petition was filed Friday by Pfaff, who'd served on the board since 2004, requesting a double check of the votes.

District 24 encompasses parts of the townships of Farmington, Hamilton, Holland, and Onalaska.