Hoyer still winner of La Crosse County Board seat after recount

La Crosse, WI

A recount Wednesday saw no changes in the outcome of a race for a seat on the La Crosse County Board.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said that Kevin Hoyer won the District 24 seat by two votes, 299-297, over incumbent Leon Pfaff.

The La Crosse County Board of Canvassers met Wednesday morning at the County Administrative Center to complete the recount. 

A recount petition was filed Friday by Pfaff, who'd served on the board since 2004, requesting a double check of the votes. 

District 24 encompasses parts of the townships of Farmington, Hamilton, Holland, and Onalaska. 

