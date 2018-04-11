Statewide tornado drill set for Thursday - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Statewide tornado drill set for Thursday

La Crosse, WI (WXOW)

The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared this week, April 9-13, as "Severe Weather Awareness Week."

To help you prepare for severe weather season, a statewide tornado drill for Wisconsin and Minnesota will occur Thursday, April 12 both at 1:45 pm & 6:45 pm.

At 1 p.m., prior to the afternoon drill,  a mock tornado watch will be issued by the National Weather Service and seen on WXOW and on our website and mobile apps.  

At 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., during this time, tornado sirens and NOAA weather radios will activate. 

The NWS wants you to practice your own tornado and severe weather safety plans during these tests. During the 1:45 pm drill, go to your safe place at work/school and during the 6:45 pm drill, go to your safe place at home.

Remember to "D.U.C.K."

  • Down to the lowest level (like a basement, cellar, or first floor if no other option)
  • Under something sturdy (like a table or a mattress)
  • Cover your head (with a helmet or your hands)
  • Keep in place (til the warning ends and it's safe to come out)
