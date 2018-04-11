State Justice Department investigating fatal Osseo shooting

Members of the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are looking into the death of a man last night near Osseo.

Osseo Police Chief Bill Prudlick requested the state's help following the shooting.

According to a statement from the DCI, officers from several jurisdictions, which included Osseo Police, went to apprehend a man wanted for a probation violation. As they approached, the man displayed a gun, then shot himself.

The man, who hasn't been identified, later died at a nearby hospital.

Members of the Osseo Police Department, Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, and Wisconsin State Patrol who were involved in the incident are cooperating with DCI investigators the statement said.

Once the DCI investigation is finished, they'll turn over their reports to the Trempealeau County District Attorney for review.