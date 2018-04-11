County using extra grant money for new equipment

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department is getting leftover grant money from the state of Wisconsin.

That grant they received in 2015 they used to purchase a new Bearcat armored response vehicle. Now the state says there's $55,000 left from that grant. The sheriff's department plans to use that to buy a camera for that vehicle and individual night vision units for members of their emergency response team.

"[Incidents] at some point occur during night time hours," said Chief Deputy Jeff Wolf. "We do have some night vision equipment, we've tried to keep it up to date, but this funding will help us supplement the equipment we currently have."

The La Crosse County Emergency Response Team serves a large region surrounding and including La Crosse. They are one of eight emergency response teams in Wisconsin.