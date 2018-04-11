Packers to face Raiders, Jordy Nelson in week 3 of preseason

Jordy Nelson will face his old team in the third week of the NFL preseason when the Green Bay Packers travel to Oakland to play the Raiders for the third game of the exhibition season this coming August.

Nelson signed with the Raiders in March, two weeks after being cut by the Packers. He played in Green Bay from 2008-2017, with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2014. Nelson also scored a touchdown in the Packers' Super Bowl XLV victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The league announced the full preseason schedule today.

Green Bay is slated for home games against the Titans and Steelers in the first two weeks, with road games against the Raiders and Chiefs to close out the preseason.

Exact dates have not yet been set.