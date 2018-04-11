High school athletes sign National Letter of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers

West Salem's Jack Gorniak, G-E-T's Chris Thompson, and Aquinas' Shealyn McCoy all signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Gorniak originally planned to play Junior Hockey before attending UW-Madison, however after talking with the coaching staff, Gorniak decided it would be best for him to go straight to Wisconsin. Gorniak plans on heading to campus this summer to start his Badger hockey career.

Gorniak won Mr. Hockey this year after tallying 56 points, 28 goals, and 28 assists as his team went to the State Tournament.

" I am just looking forward to developing, getting better each day," Gorniak said. " Just I enjoy their program, they have a great coaching staff, and I am just excited for it."

In addition, G-E-T's Chris Thompson will continue his basketball career at Upper Iowa University. Thompson left his mark as a Red Hawk as he is the second all-time leading scorer with 1,517 career points. He also leads in career steals with 236.

Also, Aquinas' Shealyn McCoy signed her National Letter of Intent to play golf at St. Cloud State next year. McCoy will major in Nursing. The Nursing program, competitive golf program, along with being close to home were all factors in her decision.

"I'm very excited to continue my golfing, and it'll be fun to have new teammates, and I've been blessed to have the support of my friends and family the past four years, and I can't wait to see where it takes me," McCoy said.