Western Technical College holds horticopia event

Students from Western Technical College got their hands dirty on Wednesday hosting the inaugural Horticopia event.

Organizing students came together from multiple departments to organize the event and promoted sustainability.

Throughout the afternoon they handed out tree inspired treats, ran hands-on activities, gave away seeds, and demonstrated how to plant a tree.

Students say that sustainability is part of their campus culture and they hope to spread the value throughout the community, "I think it's very important just cause I mean look at our community. We have trees planted everywhere there is a growing trend of people gardening more and more just kind of helps clean our air just it's better for our community in a lot of different ways," said Giovanni Donisi, a student at Western Technical College.

Attendees of today's event could not only receive free produce, they could also enter a raffle for a new tree with custom planting.