Vikings preseason schedule released

The Minnesota Vikings head to a place they haven't played a preseason game at in more than 30 years as they start their 2018 schedule.

The team travels to Denver to take on the Broncos. According to the team, they last played a preseason game there in 1987.

From there, the Vikings head home to Minneapolis to face the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks before concluding the early season against the Tennessee Titans.

While the schedule of games was announced by the NFL Wednesday, specific times and dates for the first three games won't be set until later. The only specific date for a game was August 30 against Tennessee, although kickoff time wasn't scheduled.

Here's the rundown of the games:

Minnesota Vikings 2018 Preseason Games:

Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 9-13): at Denver Broncos

Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 16-20): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 23-26): vs. Seattle Seahawks

Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 30): at Tennessee Titans