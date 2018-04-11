Warmer weather has arrived; rain is expected.

After a stretch of much below normal weather a warming trend has arrived. The warmth with temperatures in the 50s finally moved in, and it was a pleasant afternoon with clouds slowly on the increase. A weather system will bring a chance of rain and thundershowers this evening, but these showers will come to an end before daybreak on Thursday.

Clouds with a few peaks of sunshine will stick around on Thursday but so will the more spring-like temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The weather takes a turn for the worse Thursday night and Friday with more rain with embedded thunderstorms, falling temperatures, and gusty winds. We don't expect severe weather as the main low stays to the south. Afternoon temperatures are expected to drop back into the middle 40s on Friday, and highs will not make it out of the 30s this weekend.

The winds will remain elevated through the weekend as well, with a wintry mix expected on Saturday and the chance for light rain and snow mix on Sunday. There is a possibility of snow accumulations, so keep an eye on the forecast this weekend.

