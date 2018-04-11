Onalaska grocery store closed after fire

An Onalaska grocery store is closed after a fire broke out late Tuesday morning.
A fire was reported at 11:45 am at the Onalaska Aldi. The fire broke out in a freezer that was accessible to customers.
An employee at the store started extinguishing the flames and evacuating customers before the Onalaska Fire Department arrived on scene.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
The store plans on re-opening pending the results of an inspection Thursday.
