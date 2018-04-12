Celebrating Grilled Cheese Month with Wisconsin cheese

April is National Grilled Cheese Month. Tina Gilbertson joined us with some grilled cheese recipes and a way you can get involved in a grilled cheese recipe showdown.

To celebrate this cheesy all America favorite sandwich, The Grilled Cheese Academy is kicking off its 7th Annual Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown, an annual contest awarding grilled cheese prestige and $40,000 in total prizes. Best of Show wins $15,000!

The contest runs for six weeks, from April 2 - May 15, 2018. Find more information and how to enter at GrilledCheeseAcademy.com.

The Wisconsin Cheese Academy nationwide recipe contest elevates grilled cheese to gourmet with the world's most awarded cheeses. In 2017, over 1700 grilled cheese recipes were submitted.

This year the contest is back and bigger than ever-- Wisconsin Cheese has added three new categories offering more chances to win and more prizes.

Open Class - Grilled cheese recipes without limits, same as the previous years

Classic Class - For those who believe in the classic grilled cheese, recipe must have six ingredients or less

Junior Class - For the up-and-coming chefs around the country, this category is for those under 18 years of age prize is $5,000 and Silver is $2,000.

Fan Flavorite Video Contest - In addition to the recipe categories, people can also upload an original video showing their love for Wisconsin Cheese. The four most popular videos will win $1,000 each

All recipe entries are judged across the following categories: Use of Wisconsin Cheese, Recipe Quality, Presentation (Photo Submission) and Creativity. The top 30 sandwiches move onto the final judging round and tasted by the Wisconsin Cheese panel of judges of foodie experts including: renowned food editors, social media influencers, bloggers and authors.

Winners will be announced live on Facebook on June 21st.