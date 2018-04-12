2 firefighters attacked by man who started fire - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

2 firefighters attacked by man who started fire

LINWOOD, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say two Linwood firefighters were attacked by an armed man who had set a home on fire.

Anoka County Sheriff's Cmdr. Paul Sommer says the man was armed with a knife and climbed on to the roof of the home as it was burning Wednesday evening.

Officials say the firefighters had just put out a fire in an RV on the property when the man approached and struck them. Sommer says the man refused to drop the knife so deputies fired bean bag rounds at him.

He eventually jumped off the roof and was arrested.

