Minnesota's Smith raises $1.84M for Senate run - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota's Smith raises $1.84M for Senate run

Posted: Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Sen. Tina Smith says she's raised $1.84 million for her Senate campaign in the first quarter.

It was Smith's first full quarter of fundraising since she was appointed in December after Sen. Al Franken resigned over sexual misconduct allegations.

Smith, a Democrat who was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton after serving as Dayton's lieutenant governor, is running in November's special election to complete his term through 2020.

Smith's campaign touted contributions from more than 16,000 donors, but didn't release cash on hand or provide other details. Full reports aren't due until Sunday.

Republican Karin Housley hasn't yet filed her first-quarter report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.