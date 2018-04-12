Wood Co. man spends hours uploading high school photos

For more than a year, a Wisconsin Rapids man worked long hours using modern technology to preserve high school memories.

Steven Bornbach graduated from Nekoosa High School in 1978 and has been snapping pictures from his yearbook and uploading them to Facebook.

"I actually wanted to give back to my class which is having their 40 year reunion this year," Bornbach said.

But his project became much bigger than that. He started looking into other generations. He wanted the project to be for other classes as well.

"I began with 1924 and I ended up with the year 2015," he said. "So you know, nearly a century of year books gone through."

Bornbach spends five to six hours a day going through the yearbooks. He snaps pictures on his phone and then uploads them.

As of now, he has more than 15,000 pictures and more than 600 albums.

"Yearbooks tend to fade or people lose them," he said. "So these memories are all gone unless someone can preserve them."

With countless hours of hard work, Bornbach said he's determined to continue his project.

"I'm trying to keep memories alive," he said.

Nekoosa High School is hosting an "All Classes Celebration" on June 23.

Bornbach will join his fellow classmates along with all of the saved pictures.