ConAgra Brands, Inc. Salisbury steaks recalled

Before you plan your dinner, take note of this recall. ConAgra Brands Inc. is recalling the Banquet family size 6 Salisbury steaks and brown gravy made with chicken, pork and beef (grill-marks added).  

The recall is in effect because there may be bone in the meat.  The recalled product has a best buy date of September 1, 2019.  

Several consumers have complained about pieces of bones; three people have had minor injuries.  

If you have the product, don't eat it.  You can return it for a refund or throw it away.  

