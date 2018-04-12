ConAgra Brands, Inc. Salisbury steaks recalled

Before you plan your dinner, take note of this recall. ConAgra Brands Inc. is recalling the Banquet family size 6 Salisbury steaks and brown gravy made with chicken, pork and beef (grill-marks added).

The recall is in effect because there may be bone in the meat. The recalled product has a best buy date of September 1, 2019.

Several consumers have complained about pieces of bones; three people have had minor injuries.

If you have the product, don't eat it. You can return it for a refund or throw it away.