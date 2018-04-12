One arrested after two vehicle crash in Monroe County

Charges are pending against a Sparta man arrested after fleeing the scene of a two vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at 10:15 p.m. on Highway 16 near Hawk Road in the Town of Adrian which is between Sparta and Tomah.

A 1998 Chevy 1500 pickup driven by Andrew M. Sanmann, 32, of Sparta, was headed west when it crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.

The 2003 Chevy Malibu was driven by Brock E. Brabham, 25, of Tomah. Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles.

Following the crash, deputies said Sanmann ran from the scene, but was later caught. He was arrested on an OWI and other charges.

Both men were injured in the crash. Brabham was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta by ambulance. Deputies took Sanmann to the hospital in a squad car.