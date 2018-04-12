Congrats to West Salem Middle School, this months Tools for Schools Winner

15 students at West Salem Middle School will have the opportunity to backpack the Ice Age Trail thanks to the Tools for Schools Award.

Seventh grade teacher, Jon Jones, is the latest recipient of the $750 award from WXOW, Brenengen Auto, SSE Music, and Dependable Solutions.

Jones says the money will go towards purchasing lightweight hiking and camping equipment so students of all income levels and backgrounds can participate.

WXOW, SSE Music, Brenengen Auto, and Dependable Solutions help one teacher or class each month. To apply visit the Tools For Schools page.